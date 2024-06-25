Average Riverside County gas price rises

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose 1 cent today to $4.716, a day after it dropped two-tenths of a cent.

The average price is four-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 27.9 cents lower than one month ago and 6.5 cents below what it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.657 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose 2.1 cents to $3.469, a day after it increased one-tenth of a cent. It is 2.9 cents more than one week ago but 13 cents less than one month ago and 10.5 cents lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.547 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"With summer now officially here, we've seen the national average price of gasoline holding mostly steady compared to last week, with some states seeing their traditional price cycling every couple of weeks, while others have seen prices slowly slip,'' said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"For now, gasoline prices may see little movement ahead of July 4 as oil prices have risen above $80. But the good news is that instead of the national average jumping to follow the rising price of oil, it's holding steady. The bummer is that the decreases we hoped for will have to wait, thanks to oil's climb."