Fans React to Firebirds Loss after a Second Hershey Bear Calder Cup Victory

The Hershey Bears have officially won the Calder Cup back to back, winning four games to two against the Firebirds in game six. And while the Firebirds may not be flying so high, fans continue to look forward to a bright future.

Places like Burgers & Beer in Rancho Mirage continue to show their support for the Firebirds, with large banners and signs.

One fan there told News Channel 3 she's proud and optimistic for what's to come.

“I’m feeling a little bit excited for them actually. I mean I think this will only push them a lot further as a team. I think they still have big seasons ahead of them. So I’m just super proud.” Madison Eves, Firebirds fan

Another fan echoed that same sense of pride.

“You know it’s disappointing but I’ll tell you I am proud of the firebirds for making it so far this year. I mean two years in a row. Honestly, I didn’t expect that.” Walter Danalevich, Firebirds fan

Fans won't have to wait too long for some great hockey action. The Firebirds season starts again in October.

And coming up February, the Firebirds will host the AHL All Star Classic at Acrisure Arena. That will be followed by the AHL Hall of Fame induction and awards ceremony.

Stay with News Channel 3 for all Firebirds coverage.