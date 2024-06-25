One person hospitalized with major injuries after a traffic collision in Desert Hot Springs

A traffic collision involving two cars sent one person to a local hospital with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 6:40 Tuesday morning on Mountain View Road and 20th Avenue in Desert Hot Springs.

CHP says one car was traveling southbound on Mountain View Road -- when turning on 20th Avenue another vehicle, in the southbound lane tried to pass it causing the crash.

Our crew on the scene captured one of the vehicles on its roof.

