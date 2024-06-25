Skip to Content
News

One person hospitalized with major injuries after a traffic collision in Desert Hot Springs

By
today at 8:38 AM
Published 8:16 AM

A traffic collision involving two cars sent one person to a local hospital with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 6:40 Tuesday morning on Mountain View Road and 20th Avenue in Desert Hot Springs.

CHP says one car was traveling southbound on Mountain View Road -- when turning on 20th Avenue another vehicle, in the southbound lane tried to pass it causing the crash.

Our crew on the scene captured one of the vehicles on its roof.

Stay with News Channel Three for further developments.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Clarissa Ayala

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content