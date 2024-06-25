Riverside, San Diego counties report new cases of Mpox, health officials encourage vaccinations

San Diego County health officials have confirmed a rise in local Mpox cases as Riverside County has announced two more cases in recent weeks.

SD County has recorded seven cases total in May and June, running up against Los Angeles County with 10 new cases. On average, SD County has reported two cases per month in 2024.

In Riverside County, there were two new cases of Mpox last week, according to the Riverside University Health System.

To prevent outbreaks, health officials urge people to get vaccinated. The JYNNEOS vaccine provides protection against Mpox and is available at county public health clinics. People can also talk to their health care provider, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 211 for help finding the vaccine.

"It's important for people to get both doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine

to protect themselves against the Mpox virus," said San Diego County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. Ankita Kadakia said.

You can find a list of Mpox vaccination clinics in Riverside County here.

Mpox isn't new, there was an outbreak in 2022 that mostly impacted the LGBTQ+ community.

Common infections of the disease include rashes and sores over the body that can last for 2-4 weeks. Rarely, Mpox can trigger flu-like systems before rashes and sores can appear.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control stated that people who have received only one dose of the JYNNEOS vaccine should get a second dose 28 days later for maximum protection. If the first dose has passed 28 days, officials recommend getting the second dose as soon as possible.

"We know the summer brings more opportunities for events and festivals that could increase the spread of Mpox, so now is a great time to get the vaccine or finish both doses and encourage friends to do the same," said Kadakia.