Acrisure Arena surpassed its economic projections in 2023, report shows

An economic report by Tourism Economics confirmed that Acrisure Arena has boosted the economy by almost $170 million in 2023, city officials announced today.

Tourism Economics stated the venue pushed $168.5 million in total and brought in approximately 2,000 jobs, surpassing its initial 2023 projects in areas like annual direct spending and labor income, the company claimed.

"We are thrilled to see the remarkable economic contributions that

Acrisure Arena has brought to Greater Palm Springs in such a short time," said

Scott White, President and CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs.

"The arena has not only become a beacon for world-class entertainment but also a catalyst for economic growth and job creation in our region," White added.

Last year, Acrisure Arena hosted 117 events, bringing in about 850,000 attendees, which is over 20% higher than what was originally projected.

With an 11,000-people capacity, the arena is primarily for Firebirds' home games and live entertainment.

The American Hockey League (AHL) Board of Governors also unanimously selected Acrisure Arena to host the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

"Acrisure Arena stands as more than just a venue,'' said John Page,

the senior vice president of Acrisure Arena and the Firebirds. "It's a vibrant hub

of community spirit and economic vitality."