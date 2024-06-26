Hit-and-Run crash takes out power lines

Update:

163 customers have been restored, 203 remain out.

Original:

At around 6:30 a.m. a vehicle crashed into power poles near Dillion Rd. and Hopper Rd. in an unincorporated area of Indio.

IID confirms that they are working to restore power to 336 customers. There is no word yet on when power will restored.

California Highway Patrol tells News Channel 3, the roads will be closed for 3 hours so IID can work.

There were no injuries reported.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this story.