Riverside County Reports New Cases of Mpox, local health officials encourage vaccinations

Two more cases of Mpox have been reported in Riverside County today, prompting a warning from health officials following a rise in cases across the country.

Those two new cases bring the county total to 14 this year, well over the 5 reported last year. County health officials want to remind you the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated.

The virus was behind a global outbreak back in 2022. It slowed down the following year, but numbers are beginning to climb once again.

Riverside County Public Health tells News Channel 3 that one dose of the vaccine isn't enough to protect yourself.

“We have been noticing that of the cases reported recently, a majority of the cases have had only a single dose." Wendy Hetherington, Riverside County Public Health

Mpox is primarily spread through sexual contact but can also be transmitted at close contact through droplets in the air.

Health experts advise people to keep a lookout for any symptoms; these include lesions, rashes, fever, and tiredness.

Talk with your primary care provider or check out the resources below for more information on testing and vaccine locations: