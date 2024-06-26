Splash House announces August 2024 lineup

Splash House has announced the complete 2024 lineup for the two-weekend music festival in August.

For over a decade, Splash House has provided a summer festival experience right in the heart of Palm Springs at The Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels.

In years past, Splash House has spanned across the summer season, featuring one weekend in June and two weekends in August. This year, the festival returns its focus to its famed double back-to-back August weekend series, taking place on August 9-11 and August 16-18.

Both weekends will present distinct lineups, showcasing a diverse array of international tastemakers, spanning established veterans to next generation's rising talent.

Weekend One highlights include a special BODY HI by Alesso set from the electronic titan, dance music stalwarts Gorgon City B2B Green Velvet, French house icon HUGEL, UK tech house-duo Solardo, unifying dance figure The Blessed Madonna, multifaceted LA-based artist BIIANCO, and multi-instrumentalist TSHA. Additional highlights include in-demand collaborator and Platinum certified producer NITTI, breakout next generation risers Odd Mob & OMNOM: HYPERBEAM, and prolific Brazilian producer Bruno Furlan.

Weekend Two enlists Night Bass head AC Slater, Italy’s MEDUZA, UK tastemaker Patrick Topping, bass house icon Chris Lorenzo, British singer-songwriter and producer SG Lewis, and Sweden’s Salvatore Ganacci. The billing expands with the genre-bending Dr. Fresch, acclaimed producer BIJOU, Scotland’s Ewan McVicar, the newly formed duo girl math from eclectic house favorites NALA & VNSSA, and rising UK star Riordan.

Weekend One Lineup

&friends

AIMMIA

Airwolf Paradise

BIIANCO

Body Hi by Alesso

Bruno Furlan

BRUX

Distant Matter

Duke Dumont*

Essel

Fly With Us*

Gorgon City B2B Green Velvet

HUGEL

Joshwa

Life On Planets

Linska

Martin Ikin

MILLK

NITTI

Odd Mobb & OMNOM: HYPERBEAM

Ship Wrek

Solardo

Sunday Scaries

The Blessed Madonna

Tinzo + Jojo

TOBEHONEST

TSHA *After Hours at Palm Springs Air Museum Weekend Two Lineup

AC Slater

Austin Millz

Bijou

BISCITS

Chris Lorenzo

Clubaction

Disco Dom*

DJ Topgun

Dr. Fresch

Ewan McVicar

girl math (VNSSA b2b NALA)

Jaguar

Jengi

John Summit*

John Liwag

Ky William

Lavern

LF System

Manics (DJ Set)

Meduza

Moon Boots

Patrick Topping

Riordan

Salvatore Ganacci

SG Lewis

Truth x Lies

Wenzday

wes mills

By night, attendees can enjoy After Hours programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum, a unique open-air venue. One features the energetic sounds of Fly With Us, a collaborative project by house masterminds AC Slater and Chris Lorenzo, and prolific producer Duke Dumont. Weekend Two features performances by global tech house sensation John Summit and Disco Dom, the future disco alias of Dombresky. Attendees will have the opportunity to dance within the iconic venue’s industrial hangars and beneath the wings of vintage aircrafts, backdropped by the picturesque San Jacinto Mountains.

Splash House has consistently redefined the meaning of a summer festival, all while maintaining a distinct cultural identity influenced by the allure of Palm Springs. The event also offers a unique anchor for fans to plot their weekend itinerary of the city around, guiding attendees from its mid-century modern inspired stages to off-site experiences around Palm Springs, including Drag Brunch, Tequila Tasting, and Flea Markets. Desert ambiance and luxurious accommodations converge with a stylish audience and forward-thinking musical lineups to offer an unforgettable desert escape.

Remaining passes and hotel packages go on sale on Friday, June 28 at 11 AM PST. General admission passes start at $195 + fees. While host hotel packages are already sold out, off-site hotel packages are available at the Hilton Palm Springs and L3 Oasis starting at $295 per person, inclusive of hotel room and festival passes.