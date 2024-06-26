Suspect in Ohio killing rearrested after jail freed him by mistake

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in an Ohio killing has been rearrested after a jail mistakenly released him because of a typo. U.S. marshals arrested 22-year-old Amarion Sanders during a Wednesday morning traffic stop in Cleveland. The Cleveland man was mistakenly released Monday from the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center, where he was being held on $1 million bail. The jail let him go after charges were dismissed against a man in an unrelated case, and that defendant’s court case number was somehow entered incorrectly. Sanders is charged in connection with a September 2023 shooting in Cleveland and has maintained his innocence.

