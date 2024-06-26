Texas added more Hispanic, Asian and Black residents than any other state last year

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the number of residents of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds who joined the state’s population. The Lone Star State led all others in new Hispanic, Asian and Black residents last year. That’s according to population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday. Among metro areas, Houston has added the most Hispanic residents and Dallas the most Asian and Black residents. The Hispanic population has accounted for almost three-quarters of the U.S. population gain. Most of that expansion came from babies being born. The largest racial or ethnic group in the U.S., non-Hispanic white people, declined last year.

