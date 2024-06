LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian President Luis Arce says in a video message, surrounded by his Cabinet, that he is standing firm against an attempted coup. Armored vehicles assaulted the government palace in the South American nation. Bolivian television showed two tanks and a number of men in military uniform outside the building. In a message on the social platform X, Arce called for democracy to be respected.

