Wisconsin youth prison counselor is declared brain-dead after inmate assault

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A county coroner says a counselor at Wisconsin’s youth prison has been declared brain-dead following a fight with an inmate. Lincoln County Coroner Valerie Caylor says Wednesday the man was declared brain-dead on Tuesday so the family could proceed with organ donation. State Department of Corrections officials identified him as 49-year-old Corey Proulx. He was injured during a fight Monday night at Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake Schools, the state’s youth prison in Irma in northern Wisconsin. Corrections spokesperson Beth Hardtke says a 16-year-old inmate assaulted a staff member in a residence hall and then attacked Proulx. The first staff member was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

