Eisenhower Health opens first Addiction Medicine Clinic

Eisenhower Health is taking a major step in addressing the substance abuse crisis by opening its first addiction medicine clinic.

The Eisenhower Charles Rechlin Outpatient Treatment Center is a new state-of-the-art facility on Palm Canyon Drive in Cathedral City.

Eisenhower Health held a ribbon cutting for the clinic Thursday morning.

Through support from Charles Rechlin, the center aims to combat the region's addiction crisis with compassionate, science-based outpatient treatment.

It offers medication-assisted therapy for alcohol and opioid use disorders, outpatient withdrawal management, harm reduction services and more.

The center promises to help people struggling with addiction, offering a comprehensive approach to recovery and support for the community.

Stay with News Channel 3 to see inside the new facility.