Felony stop leads to suspect search off Highway 62

On the evening of June 27, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle whose driver has a felony warrant, at Highway 62 and North Star Trail in Morongo Valley.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

The male driver stopped and exited the vehicle at Highway 62 and Indian Canyon Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

The male then ran into the desert and deputies are actively pursuing him.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this situation.