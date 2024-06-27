Julian Assange is now free to do or say whatever he likes. What does his future hold?

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — One of the most polarizing and influential figures of the information age, Julian Assange is now free after five years in a British prison and seven years in self-imposed exile in a London embassy. What’s next for the WikiLeaks founder remains unclear. Assange landed in his homeland of Australia this week after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors. His wife, Stella Assange, welcomed him home and said he planned to swim every day in the ocean and generally enjoy his freedom. She said her husband would continue to defend human rights but she did not specify how. Assange himself has given no clues.

