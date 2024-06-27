Skip to Content
Juvenile near drowning incident in Rancho Mirage

Published 7:29 PM

At 4:35 p.m. on June 27, deputies were dispatched to the 72000 block of Sierra Vista Dr., Rancho Mirage, regarding a possible drowning.

Upon arrival, the deputies located a juvenile who was alert and breathing.

The juvenile was transported to the local hospital for a medical evaluation.

No additional details are available.

These incidents stand as a reminder to practice pool safety and take the proper precautions to prevent possible drownings or injury.

Click here to view our coverage of what safety measures the Riverside County Public Health officials advises the public follow to avoid pool-related incidents this summer.

