Juvenile near drowning incident in Rancho Mirage

At 4:35 p.m. on June 27, deputies were dispatched to the 72000 block of Sierra Vista Dr., Rancho Mirage, regarding a possible drowning.

Upon arrival, the deputies located a juvenile who was alert and breathing.

The juvenile was transported to the local hospital for a medical evaluation.

No additional details are available.

These incidents stand as a reminder to practice pool safety and take the proper precautions to prevent possible drownings or injury.

