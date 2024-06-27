Lake Hemet Campground opens water zone after rising algae levels cause swim zone to close

On Tuesday, June 18, test results of Lake Hemet's water quality revealed that the lake's water remains near warning level for algae.

While there were some improvements from previous tests, this result means that Lake Hemet Campground will be unable to open its seasonal swim zone in the lake due to safety concerns, especially with more warm weeks ahead this summer.

To counteract this issue and provide campers with a way to cool down while camping this summer, Lake Hemet Campground has announced their new Water Zone, an area inside of the campground where guests of all ages can enjoy inflatable water slides, splash pads, water tables and squirt guns.

The water zone will be offered every Saturday and Sunday from June 22 to September 1.

It is free of charge to overnight camping guests and will be offered on a first come first served basis with occupancy limits.

Lake Hemet Campground invites guests to bring their own inflatable pools and water toys to enjoy their own campsites as well. There are water spigots located throughout each campground offering potable water that is safe and clean for consumption and play.

As of June 21, Lake Elsinore has also posted a "Danger" advisory due to the current levels of toxins produced by algae present in the lake. The public is advised to refrain from swimming in the water, letting their pets swim in the water, and to avoid scum.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, toxin production in algae is stimulated by environmental factors such as light, temperature, salinity, pH, and nutrient levels. Shallow, slow-moving bodies of water, such as smaller lakes like Lake Hemet and Lake Elsinore, provide the perfect environment for harmful algal blooms (HAB) to grow, especially with Southern California temperatures rising above 100 degrees in the summertime.

Click here to view a map provided by the California State Water Board that displays satellite imagery used to estimate all harmful algal blooms in the largest bodies of water in California. Check out all of the reported HAB advisories here before swimming in a California lake this summer.