Poles seek safety in gold investments during troubled times across their eastern borders

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia’s war against Ukraine has led many people in neighboring Poland to invest in gold. While the war is far to the east, gold investors feel the precious metal offers them safety at a time of instability. The demand peaked first during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Now, more than two years into the war, the demand for gold remains steady. In Poland, gold’s allure is intertwined with the enduring trauma of World War II, when having gold could ensure survival.

