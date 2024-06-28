Family of DHS man killed in hit-and-run crash raising funds for funeral expenses

Loved ones of a 48-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Thousand Palms are raising funds for his funeral expenses.

Robert Ernst Rodriguez was riding a motorcycle when he was fatally struck by a vehicle off Varner Road and Ramon Road.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle Erick Robert Cowdery, 30, intentionally crashed into Rodriguez. Cowdery reportedly attempted to flee the scene but was restrained by bystanders until authorities arrived.

Cowdery was charged with murder earlier this week.

Erick Robert Cowdery

Friends of family members announced a GoFundMe to support his family, stating:

"It is with the greatest sadness that I share that our beloved Robert E Rodriguez tragically and unexpectedly passed away. On Sunday June 23rd 2024, Robert lost his life as he was returning home from what would be his last motorcycle ride from the beach. Robert was one of a kind, a gentle giant with a heart of gold. Anyone who ever was lucky to have meet him knew what a loving, caring, and selfless person he was and would do anything to help others. At this time I ask that we all come together and help his family with funeral expenses. Robert is survived by his wife Monica, daughter Ysabel and son Robert. All your help and support is greatly appreciated, Robert we are going to miss your contagious laugh and your bear hugs. Ride in paradise my friend." - Robert E. Rodriguez's Friends and Family

Click here if you would like to make a donation.