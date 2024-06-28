Prosecutors rest in seventh week of Sen. Bob Menendez’s bribery trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have rested after presenting evidence for seven weeks at the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, enabling the Democrat and two New Jersey businessmen to begin calling their own witnesses to support defense arguments. Before resting on Friday, prosecutors elicited details about the senator’s financial records by questioning an FBI forensic accountant. Prosecutors say gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash found in a 2022 raid of Menendez’s home were bribes. Defense lawyers claim the gold belonged to his wife and the cash resulted from his habit of storing cash at home after his family lost almost everything in Cuba before they moved to New York, where Menendez was born.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.