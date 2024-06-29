Brush fire erupts in Moreno Valley spreading fast at 150 acres

A 150-acre brush fire in Moreno Valley has erupted at Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Blvd. first reported at 12:23 p.m.

The fire is currently 0% contained by 1:15 p.m.

Cal Fire stated that firefighters are on scene of the fire "burning in light, flashy fuels." Five additional engines were requested. The fire is reportedly burning at a rapid rate.

#RoundFire [UPDATE] The fire is currently 150 acres and continues to burn with a rapid rate of spread. I will post more information as it becomes available.



For More Info: https://t.co/47Tp3OJwQ9@CityofMoVal pic.twitter.com/1XffXCjz5t — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) June 29, 2024

Stay with News Channel 3 for new developments.