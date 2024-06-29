Skip to Content
Brush fire erupts in Moreno Valley spreading fast at 150 acres

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 2:15 PM
Published 1:26 PM

A 150-acre brush fire in Moreno Valley has erupted at Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Blvd. first reported at 12:23 p.m.

The fire is currently 0% contained by 1:15 p.m.

Cal Fire stated that firefighters are on scene of the fire "burning in light, flashy fuels." Five additional engines were requested. The fire is reportedly burning at a rapid rate.

Holly Hinman

