Canadian airline WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following a surprise strike by mechanics union

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s second largest airline, WestJet, says it has cancelled at least 150 flights affecting 20,000 passengers beginning Saturday after the union of maintenance workers announced it has gone on strike. The surprise strike affecting international and domestic flights is happening during the Canada Day long weekend. WestJet said it was “extremely outraged.” The strike came after the federal government issued a ministerial order for binding arbitration on Thursday. That followed two weeks of turbulent discussions with the union on a new deal.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.