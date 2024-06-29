Skip to Content
Carjacking suspect in custody after police pursuit in Thermal

KESQ
By
Published 12:59 PM

At 9:28 a.m., the Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported a wanted suspect involved with carjacking in Thermal.

According to reports, deputies tried to stop the vehicle driven by the suspect around Pierce Street and Avenue 66, but the vehicle failed to yield. Officers then began a vehicle pursuit.

The vehicle drove into a field before hitting a pole in the area of Fillmore Street and Avenue 62.

The suspect is now in custody.

An investigation is underway, the police department confirmed.

Holly Hinman

