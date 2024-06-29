Families react to Lake Hemet’s new Water Zone after algae levels cause swim zone closure

Splash pads and water toys are at Lake Hemet's new water zone for kids to enjoy.

On June 18, Lake Hemet's latest water quality test results revealed that the lake remains near warning levels for algae.

To ensure guest safety, the campground announced that swimming will be closed for the 2024 summer season.

Arlene Arenas, general manager of Lake Hemet campground, said in response, her team created the water zone.

"We had a little bit of an algae issue," Arenas said. "We decided that if our water isn't safe to put our swimmers, lifeguards and our staff in, we're going to figure out a way that we can keep the kids cool and happy during the summer months."

Natalie Daniels, visitor, said the water zone is interactive.

"They get to make friends," Daniels said. "They're not just secluded with their families. They get to make friends and memories while they're camping with other campers."

