Imperial Irrigation District offering $350,000 grant to plant trees in local communities to combat heat, provide shade

There's still time to apply for IID’s Tree for All Public Green Space Grant. The Imperial Irrigation District is allowing cities, counties, special districts, nonprofits, and community-based organizations to apply for grant funding for tree-planting projects in public spaces. Through the new Public Green Space Grant Program, the initiative aims to mitigate urban heat, reduce temperatures, and beautify local communities.

The maximum grant amount per applicant is $35,000.

Eligible projects for the grant funds must include significant shade-tree planting to increase green spaces and expand healthy urban forests. Projects that improve community areas, especially those providing park or recreational benefits to underserved communities, will receive additional points.

While no matching funds are required to apply or to be awarded a grant, applications with matching or "cost-sharing" funds will receive additional points. An IID grant review committee will evaluate each application.

“Planting more trees will make outdoor spaces more enjoyable, reduce energy demand for air conditioning, and promote energy conservation", said IID Director Karin Eugenio. "It’s a win-win for people and our environment.”

According to IID, urban trees are vital for improving ecological and social resilience. Urban greening mitigates heat islands, improves air and water quality, increases biodiversity, and enhances human health and well-being. These benefits are crucial as climate change and urbanization increase. Trees also cool cities through shading and transpiration, significantly reducing temperatures. By blocking solar radiation, tree shading can lower temperatures by an average of 40°F. Additionally, trees mitigate heat stress risks by reducing the urban heat island effect.

The IID Tree for All Program, funded by the district’s Public Benefits Program, has provided thousands of new trees to IID residential customers since 2021. This effort reduces urban temperatures, combats climate change, and improves health and well-being. The Public Green Space Grants expands this program to benefit under-resourced neighborhoods.

Applications and materials should be completed using the official IID grant application form, accessible over the IID website at www.iid.com/treeforallgrants. Signed applications must be submitted by July 1, 2024, via email to treeforall@iid.com. For questions, email that address or call IID at 1-760-428-3306.