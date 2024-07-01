Skip to Content
ABC Recovery Expanding Residential Services for Substance Abuse and Mental Illness Clients

ABC Recovery Center held it's grounding ceremony Monday morning as part of an expansion plan that will double it's residential services.

ABC currently houses 75 beds for clients suffering from substance abuse and mental illness. The expansion will increase that number to 195, allowing them to serve up to 1500 more individuals annually.

The expansion was possible with the help of a $27 million grant through state funds.

The center is unique as it is a dual diagnosis facility, targeting both substance abuse and mental illness.

Luis Avila

