Amazon and FIND Food Bank partner to combat food insecurity

Amazon and FIND Food Bank are partnering to combat hunger here in the Coachella Valley.

It's the third year local Amazon employees have partnered with the non-profit.

25 volunteers in Riverside County helped sort and package donations to ensure they're ready for delivery for families in need.

Amazon donated money -- non-perishable food -- as well as other useful items for families.

"So we know that fine food bank really helps those in need. One group that is often like that are families. So in addition to food, we're donating diapers, feminine hygiene products, and as you can see around me, car seats. We know that there's so many needs that families have, and we want to be part of that answer,"

Amazon presented a $45,000 donation to FIND Food Bank which will help feed people in need valley-wide.