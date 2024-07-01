For an exceptional grilled burger, Meathead Goldwyn offers these five tips

Any backyard burger tastes good on a sunny day. But a truly exceptional grilled burger is hard to pull off. Craig “Meathead” Goldwyn, author of “Meathead, The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling,” has spent a lifetime perfecting grilled burgers. For the juiciest burger, he recommends starting with a meat mixture that is 70 percent beef and 30 percent fat. Don’t mix salt into the ground beef because it will make the burger tougher. But do add dry spices like onion or garlic powder. Finely chopped onion also adds sweetness. Five to six-ounce patties cooked directly over a medium high heat source are the best to feed a crowd.

