Judge sides with 16 states, putting on pause Biden’s delay of consideration of gas export projects

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge says the Biden administration can’t delay consideration of projects aimed at exporting liquefied natural gas while a legal challenge plays out in federal court. U.S. District Judge James Cain, Jr. issued his ruling Monday, granting a preliminary injunction that puts the Biden administration’s delay on hold. He sided with 16 states that sued the federal government earlier this year, saying the states will likely succeed in their case. He cited evidence submitted by the plaintiffs that showed loss of revenues and deferred investments in natural gas projects. The administration said late Monday that it was disappointed with the ruling.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.