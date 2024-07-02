CVUSD appoints new Superintendent in board meeting following Dr. Valentino’s retirement

The Coachella Valley United School District (CVUSD) voted on a new superintendent in a board meeting tonight following the recent retirement of Dr. Luis Valentino.

After a two-hour closed session meeting, board members of CVUSD returned saying that they took action to appoint Doctor Frances Esparza.

Doctor Esparza is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services for CVUSD. Esparza stepped up to serve as the interim Superintendent after Valentino announced his retirement.

The board will work on negotiating a contract that will be placed on the next board meeting agenda.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.