Four displaced after vehicle fire damages mobile home near Desert Hot Springs

Four people were left displaced after a vehicle fire extended into their mobile home Tuesday morning in an unincorporated community near Desert Hot Springs.

The fire was first reported at around 10:40 a.m. on the 13000 block of Avenida De La Familias, just off of N Indian Canyon Drive.

A spokesperson for CAL FIRE told News Channel 3 that a vehicle caught on fire. The fire spread to part of the mobile home, causing major damage.

The fire was contained by 11:10 a.m. with CAL FIRE receiving assistance from the Palm Springs Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported. The Red Cross has been requested to assist the displaced residents, two adults and two minors.