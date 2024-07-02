FTC says gig company Arise misled consumers about how much money they could make on its platform

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is taking action against a gig work company, saying it misled people about the money they could make on its platform. Arise Virtual Solutions reached a settlement with the FTC, agreeing to pay $7 million to workers the FTC says were harmed by the company’s misconduct. Arise is a technology platform that connects major companies with customer service agents who freelance on its platform. Arise says it disagrees with the FTC’s allegations. The company says it reached the agreement with the agency so it could continue doing business without the cost and distraction of litigation.

