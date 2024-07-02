Q&A: Emma Roberts talks ‘Space Cadet,’ her love of books, ‘Tell Me Lies’ and Kim Kardashian
Associated Press
Known for darker roles in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” franchise, Emma Roberts relished a change in tone for her new rom-com “Space Cadet,” which debuts July 4 on Prime Video. Roberts plays a bartender in Florida who receives a surprise acceptance to a NASA training program. The film’s director, Liz W. Garcia, says Roberts leans into a Goldie Hawn “Private Benjamin”-type archetype and was “brilliant.” Roberts is an executive producer on the movie. She spoke with The AP about other projects, including working with Kim Kardashian, being a boy mom, and her book club.