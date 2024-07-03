Biden to bestow Medal of Honor on two Civil War heroes who helped hijack a train in confederacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is awarding the Medal of Honor for “conspicuous gallantry” to a pair of Union soldiers who stole a locomotive deep in Confederate territory during the Civil War and drove it north for 87 miles as they destroyed railroad tracks and telegraph lines. U.S. Army Privates Philip G. Shadrach and George D. Wilson were captured by Confederates and executed by hanging. Biden on Wednesday is recognizing their courage 162 years later with the country’s highest military decoration.

