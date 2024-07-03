Clyburn’s discussion of a ‘mini-primary’ fuels more talk of whether Biden should end his campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Clyburn is often credited as the man who delivered the presidency to Joe Biden with a pivotal endorsement four years ago. But on Wednesday, the South Carolina congressman sent a resounding message to the Democratic president and elected officials across the nation that it may be time to move on when he outlined a process to replace Biden during an interview with CNN. Clyburn said he expects a “mini-primary” featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, governors and others in the run up to the Democratic National Convention in August should Biden step aside. His decision to spell out in detail how Biden might be replaced was viewed as a clarion call by some top donors, party insiders and even members of Biden’s own campaign.

