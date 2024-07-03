Coco Gauff reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon, says she not feeling pressure
AP Sports Writer
LONDON (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over qualifier Anca Todoni of Romania. She won on No. 1 Court, where Gauff made her memorable Grand Slam debut five years ago when she upset five-time champion Venus Williams at age 15. The second-seeded Gauff says the court “is always a special place for me to play on.” The 19-year-old Todoni is from Romania and was making her Grand Slam debut. Other winners on Wednesday included No. 11 Danielle Collins and No. 20 Beatriz Haddad Maia. On the men’s side, No. 29 Frances Tiafoe advanced.