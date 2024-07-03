Despite heat, thousands attended Coachella’s fireworks show

The Fourth of July celebration getting an early start Wednesday at Coachella’s Bagdouma Park.

There were about 6,000 people in attendance who had to brave the heat before the night's breathtaking show.

It was an evening filled with live music, carnival rides, and plenty of treats as folks waited for a sparkling sky filled with fireworks.

"Yeah, I heard they're beautiful. I'm really looking forward to seeing all the colors in the sky," said Indio Resident, Paulina Verduo.

Attendees shared how they dealt with temperatures in the one teens.

"I just put up my hair. That's what I did to escape the heat," said Don Dean, who's visiting from Oregon.

The City of Coachella also provided free giveaways to help attendees stay cool.

"We have cold water that we've got in the tank that we're dispensing, and we're also giving out free water bottles so they can fill up and stay hydrated," said Maritza Martinez, Coachella Public Works.

As the night went on, spirits were high as temperatures dropped a bit.

"It's a good time to celebrate our Independence and also have fun with the family," said Dean.

There was plenty of family fun from a pie eating contest to face painting.

And of course the grand finale, the fireworks!

Folks took in the symphony of sparks while appreciating the country they call home.

"I think it's a beautiful tradition that we have in America," said Verduo.

While Dean added, "Independence is a huge thing, other countries don’t have this."

It was truly an incredible Independence day celebration in the city of Coachella.

