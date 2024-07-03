Election outcomes won’t change its Ukraine support, says the UN General Assembly’s president

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of the U.N. General Assembly says it will keep standing up for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty whatever the outcome of national elections across the globe this year, adding that no country has the right to invade another one. General Assembly President Dennis Francis told The Associated Press Wednesday in Kyiv that that stance “cannot change because this is a matter of law.” Kyiv’s forces are battling Russia’s invasion for a third year. Elections this year in the U.S. and in a handful of key European Union countries have raised concerns about a potential shift in policies among Western nations whose military and financial support has been crucial for Ukraine to thwart the Kremlin’s ambitions.

