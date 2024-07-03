Local Black hairstylists reflect on the impacts of the CROWN Act

Wednesday, July 3. marks the fifth anniversary of the signing of the CROWN Act Legislation, which prohibits race-based hair discrimination.

People who choose to wear natural or protective hairstyles, like braids and locs, cannot be denied employment or educational opportunities under the CROWN Act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,”

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with local Black hairstylists for more on how the CROWN Act has impacted their businesses.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6PM for more.