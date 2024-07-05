Skip to Content
One person injured, two minors detained after shooting last weekend in Desert Hot Springs

12:12 PM
12:06 PM

Desert Hot Springs police shared new details on a shooting last weekend at a gas station in Desert Hot Springs.

The shooting happened Saturday at around 4:15 p.m. on the 13900 block of Palm Drive.

News Channel 3 originally reported a shooting was reported at the Chevron gas station. Employees confirmed there was a shooting and police presence at the location. The shooting scene was cleared by the early afternoon.

On Friday, police confirmed a person suffered minor injuries in the shooting. Two minors were detained.

There was no additional information available. The incident remains under investigation.

