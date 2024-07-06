Multiple homes without power in Desert Sands Mobile Home 55+ community

Residents at Desert Sands Mobile Home Community in Cathedral City have been without electricity since about 5 p.m. Friday night.

The power outage has not been listed on Southern California Edison's (SCE) website.

Craig Sanborn, Cathedral City Battalion Chief, said all available fire department resources, the police department, and city officials are checking on residents and transferring them to nearby cooling centers.

"We're going to have fire department members going door to door and handing out waters and checking on the community members to make sure they're okay," Sanborn said.

Sanborn said the transformer which supplies the park power, is down.

"SCE are in the process of obtaining a new one so they can make the repair," he said.

Sanborn said the repair isn't expected to be completed until approximately 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

