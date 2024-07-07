Power restored for the Desert Sands Mobile Home 55+ community after more than 40 hours in scorching temperatures

As of 8:00 a.m. power has been restored for residents living in the Desert Sands Mobile Home Community in Cathedral City, according to homeowners. The area has been without electricity for more than 30 hours because of a transformer issue.

The Mobile Home community first lost power around 5 p.m. When the power outage initially happened — it was not listed on Southern California Edison's (SCE) website.

The repair was expected to be completed between approximately 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday evening, but residents tell News Channel Three it was not fixed until the next morning.

Officials with SCE said they are still conducting an investigation as to what led to the power outage.

