Firebirds new head coach Derek Laxdal formally introduced, meets with media for first time

Derek Laxdal met with the media on Monday for the first time since being named head coach on Friday, July 5.

Derek Laxdal met with the media today for the first time since being named head coach of the Coachella Valley Firebirds last week. The 58-year-old is a proven winner and seems like a solid hire for a franchise who's been to the Calder Cup Finals in their first 2 seasons. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/97o9oCiAug — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) July 8, 2024

The 58-year-old comes to Coachella Valley from the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Oshawa Generals where he led his team last season to an 89-point (40-19-7) regular season record and a spot in the OHL Championship Series.

As a result, he was voted OHL Coach of the Year by his coaching peers from across the league.

Laxdal succeeds Dan Bylsma, becoming the Firebirds’ second head coach in franchise history.