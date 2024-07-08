Skip to Content
Firebirds new head coach Derek Laxdal formally introduced, meets with media for first time

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 4:14 PM
Published 4:12 PM

Derek Laxdal met with the media on Monday for the first time since being named head coach on Friday, July 5.

The 58-year-old comes to Coachella Valley from the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Oshawa Generals where he led his team last season to an 89-point (40-19-7) regular season record and a spot in the OHL Championship Series.

As a result, he was voted OHL Coach of the Year by his coaching peers from across the league.

Laxdal succeeds Dan Bylsma, becoming the Firebirds’ second head coach in franchise history.

