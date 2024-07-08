Hiring trends vary across the Coachella Valley as heat slows business

Roughly 200,000 new jobs were added last month nationwide, but some businesses in the Coachella Valley are seeing hiring trends different from much of the rest of the United States.

In downtown Palm Springs, On the Mark, a gourmet grocery store, has dramatically reduced its staff. There was just one customer inside as Ryan Martinez, the general manager, recalled, "We cut back. Usually this place is manned up for like, six to seven people at the busiest. And right now, it's pretty much just me and my brother."

Much of the store's cheeses, wines, and sauces appeared virtually untouched. Martinez says summer's slow season gives the store a chance to restock and relax.

Across the street at Free People, though, is a different story. Jomarie Viloria, the store's assistant store manager, says they hired a new staff member last month. "We want to get people in before our busy season [starts] to train everybody, make sure everybody's up to date before [the] season starts."

Despite the heat and the recent hire, they're still looking for additional stylists, too.

Overall, Brandon Marley, the CEO of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce has seen job growth across the valley – which he says can come with its own challenges.

He says some businesses are struggling to fill open positions because of a lack of job candidates. Other businesses are also struggling with the cost of hiring new employees.

The Chamber offers some hiring incentives, like the Employer Connect Program, which can supply small businesses with up to $9,600 to hire new employees.

"It's definitely a little bit of a bandaid, but I think at this point, businesses would definitely take that," Marley says.

Despite the slow hiring at some businesses in the Coachella Valley, cooler temperatures and the return of the snowbirds will change the way some businesses hire.

Martinez already has his plans set: "That whole month of September, it kind of gives us the ramp-up to go ahead and, you know, see applications and say, 'Hey, we're hiring!' And in October, it's going to be the month where were going to start bringing people in ... for the next nine months."