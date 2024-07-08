Pacific Crest Trail closed in SB County due to Vista Fire

The Pacific Crest Trail is closed from Lytle Creek to Mt. Baldy in the San Bernardino National Forest after a wildfire broke out on Sunday morning.

On July 7 at 9:55 A.M., San Bernardino County Fire and San Bernardino National Forest fire personnel were dispatched to a fire off of Lytle Creek Road in Lytle Creek, California.

Over 250 personnel were on scene at the fire on Sunday.

An evacuation order has been set in place for Mt. Baldy ski resort and for all hiking trails on Mt. Baldy, including a portion of the Pacific Crest Trails that runs from Lytle Creek area to Mt. Baldy.

According to San Bernardino National Forest fire officials, the fire is burning in steep rugged terrain and was active overnight. Four aircrafts were assigned to the fire and an additional aircraft, equipment, crews, and overhead personal were ordered.

As of 7:58 P.M. today, the Vista Fire has grown to 588 acres and is currently 0% contained.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.