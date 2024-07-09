Skip to Content
Desert Hot Springs sends new tax measure to the ballot

Published 10:55 AM

Voters in Desert Hot Springs will decide on approving a new one-cent sales tax measure in November's election. The Desert Hot Springs City Council unanimously adopted a resolution last Tuesday to add the tax hike to the ballot.

The city estimates the new tax will generate $2,400,000 annually. The funds will go towards public safety, disaster preparation, pothole repair, and more. The money the city spends must be disclosed to the public.

The measure must be filed by August 9th to make it on November's ballot. The last day for the city to withdraw the measure is August 14th.

The city also authorized up to $68,500 to extend its contract with Lew Edwards Group for consulting work related to the election.

More information is available on the agenda from last week's meeting.

