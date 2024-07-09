Palm Springs Power to host Hometown Heroes Night on July 12

The Palm Springs Power baseball team will host Hometown Heroes Night on July 12 at 7 p.m. located at the Palm Springs Stadium.

The event will recognize Coachella Valley individuals who keep the community strong.

Free admission is guaranteed for all police officers, firefighters and teachers.

Organizations including the Palm Springs Police and Fire Departments, the Palm Springs Unified School District, and the Palm Springs Fire Foundation will be present.

The PS Fire Department will bring a fire truck for people to explore. All three organizations will throw the first pitches and be celebrated throughout the game.

The first pitch will take place at 7 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at the stadium box office upon arrival at the ballpark.

PS Power Baseball

The stadium offers an expansive misting system with the majority of the structure in full shade by the gate's opening time.

The Power will face off against the Inland Valley Bucs on Friday in a 2023 CPCL Championship Series rematch. Palm Springs enters the week 24-0 and 13-0 in CPCL play with 43 straight franchise victories dating back to the 2023 season.