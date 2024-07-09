UN chief meets Pakistan’s premier to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees following clampdown

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The head of the U.N. refugee agency met the Pakistani prime minister to discuss the situation of Afghan refugees living in uncertainty since Islamabad began a persistent anti-migrant crackdown last year. Pakistan has long hosted an estimated 1.7 million Afghans. Since the widely criticized clampdown started in November, an estimated 600,000 Afghans have returned home. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi said his visit was to “discuss how we can best support” the Afghan refugees and Pakistan. Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif urged the international community to “recognize the burden being shouldered” by his country.

