Locals react to new Palm Springs ordinance regulating public sleeping and homeless encampments

This week, Palm Springs city councilmembers voted to pass an ordinance that will establish a process for reducing sleeping and homeless encampments in public areas.

Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein, Mayor Pro Tem Ron deHarte and Lisa Middleton voted in favor of the ordinance. Councilmember Christy Holstege voted to abstain while councilmember Grace Garner voted against.

According to the ordinance, city staff and the Palm Springs Police Department will continue to connect homeless individuals with resources and housing options before any legal action is taken.

If an encampment is not cleared within a 72-hour notice period or if a homeless individual does not accept help, they may be fined or face jail time.

