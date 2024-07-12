Assault investigation in La Quinta

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Washington St. and Avenue 47 just before 10 P.M. tonight regarding an assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies located multiple people involved in a physical altercation upon arrival.

It was reported to officers that one of the people involved was armed with a handgun.

Deputies detained those that were involved in the physical altercation. Medical aid was provided at the scene of the incident.

The firearm was located, and two of the people involved were taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional details are available at this time.